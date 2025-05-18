Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 18 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) seized DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone in broken condition from a farming field adjacent to the Rattankhurd village of district Amritsar on Sunday morning, as per a release.

According to the BSF, the drone is presumed to have fallen due to technical interference of electronic countermeasures deployed on board.

"Based on the input of BSF intelligence wing, the vigilant BSF troops seized 01 DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone in broken condition from a farming field adjacent to village- Rattankhurd of district Amritsar in the morning hours today. The drone is presumed to have fallen due to technical interference of electronic counter measures deployed on border," the release stated.

"Keen observation and diligent efforts of BSF troops thwarted yet another illicit drone intrusion from across the border," the release added.

Earlier on May 14, BSF had recovered a pistol, a drone, and a packet of suspected heroin in three separate incidents along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab. The recoveries were made based on reliable intelligence inputs from the BSF intelligence wing.

According to the BSF, the first recovery occurred at around 8:15 am near village Mahawa in the Amritsar district. Troops conducting a search operation recovered one pistol along with a magazine from a harvested field. The firearm was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, with two illuminating strips also attached to it.

In another incident, a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone was recovered at around 11:20 AM from a harvested field near the village of Metla in the Gurdaspur district. The drone is suspected to have been used for cross-border smuggling.

The BSF said the reliable input of the BSF intelligence wing and swift action of the BSF troops successfully foiled the smuggling attempt of arms and narcotics through a drone from across the border. (ANI)

