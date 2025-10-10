Amritsar (Punjab) [India], October 10 (ANI): In two major operations conducted during the last 24 hours, Border Security Force (BSF) troops successfully recovered a huge amount of heroin, ICE drug and ammunition on Amritsar border.

According to an official statement on October 9, following a suspected drone movement, vigilant BSF troops launched an extensive search operation with Punjab Police, which culminated in recovery of 01 big packet containing 03 small plastic boxes of ICE drug (methamphetamine) having gross weight- 3.049 Kgs from a farming field near village Bhaini Rajputana.

In another planned mid-night operation in the border area of Amritsar, the BSF troops successfully seized 03 big packets containing 15 small packets of heroin (Gross weight- 7.985 Kgs), Opium- 290 Grams and 34 Pak Ordinance made live rounds from an agricultural field near village Attari.

These high impact operations reflect the sharp observation, swift action and resolute commitment of BSF to thwart any nefarious design of cross-border Pak narco-terror syndicates to cause unrest in Indian territory.

Earlier on October 7, in its relentless campaign against cross-border smuggling activities, the Border Security Force (BSF) had recovered pistol parts and live rounds from Punjab's Tarn Taran district.

While carrying out a search on the Tarn Taran border, vigilant BSF troops recovered one plastic bottle containing the slide assembly of a pistol near Naushera Dhalla village of Tarn Taran. The bottle was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with a metal wire loop attached, indicating a drone drop.

On Tuesday morning, while tracking a suspected drone movement, the BSF troops successfully seized one packet containing 75 live rounds of 9 mm calibre from a farming field adjacent to village Rajoke in Tarn Taran.

The ammunition had stamps of the Pakistan Ordnance Factory, confirming the involvement of Pakistan-sponsored elements planning terror activities on Indian soil. (ANI)

