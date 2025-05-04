Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 4 (ANI): In a coordinated series of operations on Sunday, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered pistol parts, a heroin packet, and a drone from different locations along the Punjab border. The recoveries were made in Ferozepur, Amritsar, and Tarn Taran districts, following actionable intelligence inputs.

"Today in the morning hours, a search operation by BSF troops was conducted in the suspected border area of Ferozepur, following an intelligence input. The troops successfully recovered a packet containing one pistol body (without slide) with two magazines from a farming field adjacent to Lakha Singh Wala Hither village in Ferozepur district," said the release.

As per the release, in the second incident, based on the information of BSF intelligence wing, a search operation was launched by BSF troops in a suspected area, and at about 12:35 pm, the party recovered one packet of suspected heroin (Gross weight- 550 Grams) from a farming field adjacent to village- Mahawa of district Amritsar. The packet was wrapped with white cotton cloth, and an improvised loop with two illuminating strips was found attached to it.

According to the release, in yet another incident today, a joint search operation by BSF in collaboration with Punjab Police was conducted based on information provided by the BSF intelligence wing. The search culminated in the recovery of a DJI AIR 3 S drone from a farming field adjacent to the village, Mehdipur district of Tarn Taran.

Reliable input from the BSF intelligence wing and swift action of the troops once again foiled the smuggling attempt of arms and narcotics from across the border. (ANI)

