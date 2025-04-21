Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 21 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) troops recovered three Pakistani drones along with 157 kilograms of heroin in multiple operations in an intelligence-based operation and apprehended one Indian narco-smuggler, an official said.

"In a major success against cross-border narco-trafficking, BSF troops, acting on specific intelligence, recovered 03 Pakistani drones and 1.57 kg of heroin in multiple operations across Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Ferozepur. 01 Indian narco-smuggler was also apprehended," Public Relations Officer (Punjab Frontier) said in a release on Sunday evening.

The PRO added that a joint BSF-Punjab Police operation in village Habibwala, Ferozepur, led to the recovery of 1.029 kg heroin in the early hours today (Sunday).

"A local smuggler, linked to a Pakistan-based handler, was also apprehended," the PRO added.

"In continued action against narco-drones, vigilant BSF troops recovered 03 DJI Mavic-3 Classic drones from fields near Rajatal, Amritsar; Gatti Rajoke, Ferozepur and Daoke Amritsar respectively, along with 545 grams of heroin near Dal village of Tarn Taran," the statement said.

All drones are believed to have crashed due to electronic countermeasures deployed along the border, the PRO said, adding that the synergy between BSF intelligence, tech-enabled defence and swift action by BSF and Punjab Police has once again foiled attempts by Pakistan-backed narco-networks.

Earlier on April 14, troops BSF recovered a drone and a packet with a pistol and ammunition in Punjab's Amritsar district, an official said.

Robust technical counter measures and swift action of the alert BSF troops once again foiled the nefarious designs of cross border terror-syndicate to smuggle arms and ammunition from across the border, it added.

On April 12, the BSF, while acting on a tip-off from the BSF Intelligence Unit, placed an ambush during night hours, targeting some suspected drug smugglers in a border village of Amritsar district, according to officials. (ANI)

