Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], January 12 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) foiled smuggling of drugs and seized 7.4 Kg of suspected Heroin and arms and ammunitions from Ferozepur and Amritsar on Wednesday.

In continuing the fight against weapons and drugs, BSF troops foiled three attempts to smuggle contraband items and seized approximate 7.4 Kg of suspected Heroin. The BSF also seized two pistols and 55 rounds in Ferozepur and Amritsar sectors, informed BSF in a tweet.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine COVAXIN Booster Dose Can Neutralise Omicron, Says Bharat Biotech.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)