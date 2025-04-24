Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 24 (ANI): In a major investor-friendly initiative, the Punjab Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, on Wednesday approved third-party certification and self-certification for the approval of factory building plans.

A decision to this effect was made in the meeting of the Council of Ministers held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister at his official residence.

At the very outset, the Punjab Cabinet, led by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, on Wednesday paid tributes to the martyrs of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam (Jammu and Kashmir).

The Cabinet observed a two-minute silence to pay homage to the martyrs who attained martyrdom during the terrorist attack at Pahalgam. The Cabinet opined that this attack has bruised the psyche of every countryman who is peeved due to the loss of several precious lives. It was noted that this terrorist attack on innocent tourists is a barbaric and inhuman act.

Divulging details of the meeting, a spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said that as per the Factory Act 1948, the building plan of any factory was approved as per the building bylaws and the Factory Act. Due to this process, a lot of time, money, and energy were wasted. The labour department passes these plans when any factory is established outside the Municipal Area.

To streamline this process, the Cabinet has given nod to introduce the provision of third-party certification/self-certification, as per which the building plans can be approved by architects in consonance with the building bylaws. These plans will be further approved by Labour department as per this certification and based on Re-verification of Conformity to the land use/master plan, Ground coverage, Set Backs, Overall height of the building and Width of the road on which the site is situated, consent/undertaking to allow widening of the road and Parking. The plans will be passed as earlier, according to the Factories Act, but the move will facilitate the investors and reduce the period of clearing the plans from 45 days to 30 days.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet on the Pahalgam attack noted that this heinous incident has once again proved that the terrorists do not have any religion and their sole aim is to spread terror amongst the masses. It was also observed that this attack is a dastardly act, as no religion allows such a heinous crime. It was noted that this senseless violence was an outrage against humanity and deserves to be condemned in the strongest possible words by everyone, regardless of religion, region, nation or any other persuasion. (ANI)

