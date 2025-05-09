Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 9 (ANI): Amid rising tension in the border area of the State, the Punjab government has cancelled all the leaves approved for the IAS and PCS officers across the state. It has also been instructed that no officer shall proceed on any kind of leave or leave their station of posting without the explicit approval of the Chief Secretary.

"In view of the prevailing situation and preparedness for the emergency response system, it has been decided that no officer shall proceed on any kind of leave or leave their station of posting without the explicit approval of the Chief Secretary, Punjab. All the leaves approved so far stand cancelled," said an order issued by Gurpreet Kaur Sapra, Secretary, Personnel.

"These instructions shall come into force at once. Meticulous compliance may be ensured, failing which, suitable action under the relevant rules shall be initiated," it added.

Meanwhile, in a swift response to rising security concerns following escalating tension and exchange of fire taking place between Indian and Pakistan, the Punjab government is stepping up its preparedness by sending cabinet ministers to border districts.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), a high-level review of emergency services is set to take place today, with ten cabinet ministers scheduled to visit border areas immediately after a cabinet meeting.

"Punjab government is preparing to deal with the situation. Today, the ministers will review the emergency services in the border districts. Will inspect hospitals, fire stations, will inspect the availability of ration and emergency services, Cabinet ministers will reach the border districts, immediately after the cabinet meeting, 10 ministers will leave for the border areas," read the statement from the CMO

"Ministers Lal Chand Kataruchakk and Dr. Ravjot Singh will go to Gurdaspur. Ministers Kuldeep Dhaliwal and Mohinder Bhagat will take charge of Amritsar," it added further.

Amid all this, the District Public Relations Officer (DPRO) in Amritsar has urged all residents to stay indoors, keep their lights turned off, and draw their curtains for safety.

"All citizens are requested to stay indoors and away from the windows, keep lights turned off, and draw the window curtains. There is no need to panic. A siren will blow now, and we will pass the message again once it is clear," the Amritsar DPRO said. (ANI)

