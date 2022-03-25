Chandigarh, Mar 25 (PTI) Certificates were given on Friday to five Punjab Rajya Sabha candidates, who were elected unopposed to the upper house of Parliament.

AAP had nominated former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, party leader Raghav Chadha, Lovely Professional University founder Ashok Mittal, IIT-Delhi Prof Sandeep Pathak and industrialist Sanjeev Arora for the March 31 elections.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Govt Issues Red Alert in Coastal Areas After Sri Lankan Refugee Influx.

Four candidates received their certificate themselves while Harbhajan Singh's certificate was received by his authorised representative, Gulzar Inder Chahal, according to an official release here.

The certificate was handed over to Sanjeev Arora by Punjab Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju and Vidhan Sabha Secretary Surinder Pal.

Also Read | Karnataka Govt to Celebrate Jagadguru Renukacharya Jayanthi on March 16 Every Year.

Sandeep Pathak, accompanied by Punjab Cabinet ministers Harpal Singh Cheema and Lal Chand Kataruchak, was given the certificate by Surinder Pal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)