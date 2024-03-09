Sangrur (Punjab) [India], March 9 (ANI): The Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday gave a bonanza of Rs 869 crore to Sangrur residents by kicking off and laying the foundation stone of several developmental projects in the district.

Addressing the gathering during the Vikas Kranti rally, the Chief Minister said that he always wanted this region to have an ultra-modern hospital so that people can get quality health services. He said that today his dream has come true with the setting up of 80 bedded mother-child hospital at Dhuri, 30 bedded Community Health centre at Kauhrian and 30 bedded Rural hospital at Cheema, adding he said, that equipped with ultra-modern facilities these hospitals will be long way in imparting quality health services to the people.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that his government is already providing free medicine to the patients from within the hospital premises so that patients don't have to go out. He further said that X-ray and Ultrasound machines are being provided in every hospital to serve the people.

The Chief Minister said that Punjab is the food bowl and sword arm of the country adding that more than 90% sacrifices were made by Punjabis in the national freedom struggle adding that the state government has introduced various out-of-the-box ideas to benefit the common man.

Asserting that 829 Aam Aadmi clinics have revolutionized the healthcare sector in the state, he said, "More than 95% of patients visiting these clinics daily recover from their ailments."

The Chief Minister said that these clinics are acting as a cornerstone in the revamp of the healthcare system in Punjab. He said, "80 types of medicines and around 40 diagnostic tests are being provided free of charge to the patients in these clinics."

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that these clinics have also helped the government in preparing a database for checking the various diseases prevalent in the state and combating them effectively.

CM Mann further said that to check the fatality rate due to road accidents in the state on one hand and to streamline the movement of traffic on the roads of the state on the other, the state government has launched the Sadak Surakhya Force.

He said that the first-of-its-kind specialized force is acting as pivotal to saving several precious lives that are lost in road accidents daily in Punjab and this force has been entrusted with the task of checking rash driving, streamlining vehicular movement on roads and others to check the road accidents. Bhagwant Singh Mann said, "Initially 129 vehicles equipped with ultra-modern gadgets have been deployed every 30 kilometres to man the roads and these vehicles will also have a complete medical kit for providing emergency treatment to any person in need."

The Chief Minister said that the state government had scripted a new success story by purchasing the Goindwal power plant earlier owned by a private company GVK Power for Rs 1080 crore. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that as coal from the Pachwara coal mine, allotted to Punjab, can be used only for government power plants so with the purchase of this power plant this coal can be aptly utilised for producing power to provide it to every sector of the state.

Attacking the Opposition in the state, the Chief Minister said that the exchequer of the state was never empty but the political leaders lacked the intention to ensure the well-being of the common man due to which they didn't make any effort for the welfare of the people.

He said that these people had looted crores of rupees from the state for personal benefits adding that the luxury tax and others of their resorts and farmhouses were waived off to benefit them. However, Bhagwant Singh Mann said that in the coming days, people will get very good news as the huge palaces and farmhouses made by the leaders illegally will be razed very soon. (ANI)

