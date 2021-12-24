Bundala (Punjab), Dec 24 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday announced that a nursing college will be built at Bundala, the ancestral village of late Marxist leader Harkishan Singh Surjeet.

After paying floral tribute to Surjeet and his wife Pritam Kaur in the village, he said the village panchayat had been asked to provide five acres of land so that the necessary formalities for setting up the college could be completed within the next 10 days.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Enraged Over Relationship With Sister, Brothers Kill 32-Year-Old Man in Noida; 2 Arrested, 1 at Large.

Channi also dedicated a 25-km stretch of road leading to Jandiala from Bara Pind as Comrade Harkishan Singh Surjeet Marg, which would be re-carpeted at a cost of Rs 6 crore, said an official statement.

He also named the government senior secondary smart school in Bundala after the late Marxist leader.

Also Read | Omicron: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Stresses on Vaccination, Compliance of Night Curfew To Check COVID-19 Spread.

Notably, the announcement comes ahead of Punjab polls, due early next year.

"These projects and announcements are not big things compared to the contribution and role played by Comrade Harkishan Singh Surjeet in safeguarding and strengthening the democratic setup of the country," Channi said, adding the Punjab government would leave no stone unturned for the holistic development of the region.

He said the state government had already incurred a cost of Rs 1.75 crore on various development works and funds for another slew of projects would also be released accordingly.

About the contribution of Surjeet, Channi said the Leftist leader "had always, in the larger interest of the nation, stood at the forefront against the tyranny unleashed by divisive and fascist forces".

He also recalled that Surjeet had played a vital role in the formation of the UPA government led by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)