Jaipur, December 24: Expressing concern over the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday laid stress on strict compliance of night curfew and mandatory vaccination to contain the spread of the virus in the state.

He reiterated his demand to the Centre to allow booster dose of vaccine.

Chairing a meeting to review the coronavirus situation, the chief minister said the state government will make vaccination mandatory and a list would be prepared of those who are not fully vaccinated yet. He said that those who do not get the doses would be deprived of benefits of government schemes.

At the same time, he said, a strict compliance of the 11 pm-5 am night curfew will have to be ensured. The chief minister said that in several countries, third and fourth doses of vaccine are being administered and the Government of India should allow booster dose.

"The central government should seriously consider giving booster doses to people above 60 years of age and frontline workers,” Gehlot said. He said Rajasthan is the first state to raise the demand for booster dose. He said that to protect people against a third wave of infections, it is necessary that 100 per cent vaccination of the eligible beneficiaries is completed.

Gehlot said that the Omicron variant is spreading rapidly in many countries due to which stringent curbs have been imposed again. In such a situation, he said, the people of the state should follow the coronavirus guidelines and night curfew, otherwise the state government will take strict steps.

He directed the officers to run a campaign to make the public aware about masks and social distancing. The chief minister also directed the health department to increase the number of RT-PCR tests so that the infected persons can be identified quickly.

He said the state government will ensure that no one refuses to get vaccinated and guidelines will also be issued soon to make vaccination mandatory. Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena, Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya, Principal Secretary of Home Abhay Kumar, DGP M L Lather and other senior officials and doctors were present in the meeting.

