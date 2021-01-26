Patiala (Punjab) [India], January 26 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday blamed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers for the attack on state Congress Member of Parliament Ravneet Singh Bittu and Member of Legislative Kulbir Singh Zira at Singhu Border.

"The farmers had been protesting peacefully at the Delhi border for two months without resorting to any such acts. AAP workers present near the Kisan Sansad had attacked and manhandled Bittu and Zira. AAP and not farmers are responsible for the attack," said Singh speaking while speaking with the media in Patiala.

He claimed that the only agenda of AAP is to weaken the farmers' fight by creating trouble at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"They (AAP) should understand that this country is thriving on `lokshahi' (democracy) and not `dhakashahi' (push and shove)," said the Chief Minister.

He claimed that the intelligence reports indicate AAP workers had intermingled with farmers and assaulted the Congress leaders.

He further said, "The farmers had no reason to assault the Punjab Congress leaders. Such tactics would not help AAP drive a wedge between my government and the farmers, which they have been trying to do for months now at the bidding of Arvind Kejriwal, who is clearly dancing to the BJP leadership's tune."

The Chief Minister said he is hopeful that the farmers' tractor march on Republic Day will be peaceful. "The farmer leaders and Kisan Unions fighting the black Farm Laws understand the gravity of the situation and will not do anything to damage their own efforts," he added.

The farmers will be taking out 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' on Republic Day in Delhi to mark their protest against the contentious agriculture laws. (ANI)

