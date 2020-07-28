Chandigarh, Jul 28 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday condemned the attempts reportedly being made to convert a famous gurdwara in Pakistan's Lahore city into a mosque.

"Strongly condemn attempts being made to convert holy Gurdwara Sri Shahidi Asthan in Lahore, site of martyrdom of Bhai Taru Singh Ji, into mosque.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today: Price of Yellow Metal Touches New High of Rs 52,410 Per 10 Gram, Silver at Rs 67K Per Kg.

"Urge @DrSJaishankar to convey Punjab's concerns in strongest terms to Pakistan to safeguard all Sikh places of reverence," Singh said in a tweet.

Gurdwara Shahidi Asthan is a historical shrine where Bhai Taru Singh made the supreme sacrifice in 1745.

Also Read | Rajasthan | Cabinet Meeting Begins at CM Ashok Gehlot's Residence: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 28, 2020.

India on Monday lodged a strong protest with the Pakistan High Commission over reports of attempts being made to convert the gurdwara at Naulakha Bazaar into a mosque.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)