Mumbai, July 28: On Tuesday as well, the gold and silver prices in India continued to rise. On MCX, August gold futures rose 0.6 percent to a new high of Rs 52,410 per 10 gram. Silver futures on MCX advanced 2 percent to Rs 67,000 per kg.

In the previous session, gold had crossed the Rs 52,000 level for the first time, up 2.2 percent. Talking about the global markets, gold continued its record-breaking rally as investors bet that the US Federal Reserve will continue with its accommodative monetary policy. The prices have increased amid the heightened tensions between U.S.-China and a weaker dollar. Sensex Up 170 Points at 38,103, Nifty Rises to 11,199 Amid Firm Cues From Global Stock Markets.

The Indian stock market opened in the green tracking positive cues from the global stock markets. The Sensex was trading at 38,062, up 127 points. NSE Nifty, on the other hand, was at 11,178. Price of 10 gram 22 carat gold in Mumbai will cost Rs 50,660. On the other hand, 24 carat 10 gram of gold will come at Rs 51,660. In Kolkata, a 10 gram 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 52,460.

