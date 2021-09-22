Amritsar (Punjab) [India], September 22 (ANI): Newly-appointed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi along with his deputies Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Saini on Wednesday visited the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar to pay obeisance at Sri Darbar Sahib.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was also present there.

Channi was sworn in as Chief Minister of Punjab on Monday. The three-time MLA from Rupnagar's Chamkaur Sahib is the state's first Dalit Chief Minister.

On Sunday, after several rounds of parleys, Channi was selected for the post by the party high command, following Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation.

Amarinder Singh on Saturday submitted his resignation to state Governor Banwarilal Purohit, following months of infighting between him and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

These developments came months before the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. (ANI)

