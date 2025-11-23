Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 23 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday extended heartfelt greetings to people across the state and the Sikh community worldwide on the auspicious occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Ji's Guruship Day, urging all to draw inspiration from the timeless teachings and supreme sacrifices of the Tenth Sikh Guru.

"O Master of Perfection, Emperor Dervish, blessed blessed Master, a million congratulations to you all on the sacred day of Guru Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji's Guruship," the Chief Minister said in a post in Punjabi on X.

Guru Gobind Singh Ji dedicated his entire life to the protection of Dharma, humanity, and national unity, setting an unparalleled example through the founding of the Khalsa Panth, the fight against tyranny, and the sacrifice of his father, mother, and four Sahibzaade.

He said, "Let us act upon the invaluable teachings of our Tenth Emperor Ji, who sacrificed everything for the sake of the country and the nation."

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann strongly opposed the Centre's proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill for the upcoming Winter Session.

The chief minister said it goes against Punjab's interests and could weaken the state's authority over Chandigarh.

He asserted that Punjab would not allow any move that threatens its rights over the Union Territory.

In a post on X, CM Mann wrote, "We strongly oppose in the strongest terms the proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill being brought by the Central Government in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament."

"This amendment is against the interests of Punjab. We will not allow the conspiracy being hatched by the Central Government against Punjab to succeed in any way. Chandigarh, built by razing our Punjab's villages, belongs solely to Punjab. We will not let our right slip away just like that. For this, we will take whatever steps are necessary," the post read.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2025, aims to add Chandigarh under Article 240, bringing its administration in line with Union Territories without legislatures, such as Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, and Puducherry, during periods when their Assemblies are dissolved or suspended.

Although the exact details of the Bill remain unclear, there is speculation that it could weaken Punjab's influence over Chandigarh.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has announced that the winter session of Parliament will be held from December 1 to 19. (ANI)

