Gangtok, November 23: Three passengers travelling in a shared traveller operating on the Jorethang(South Sikkim)-Siliguri route were killed after the vehicle met with an accident, authorities said on Sunday. The vehicle was returning from Siliguri with 11 passengers on board when it collided head-on with a parked truck stationed on the left side of the road in the early hours today, resulting in severe impact, they said.

According to preliminary reports, three passengers died on the spot, while the remaining occupants, including the driver, sustained minor injuries. The passengers were returning after attending a wedding ceremony. Authorities stated that the driver, known to be a senior and experienced operator, was not under the influence of alcohol or any contraband substance at the time of the accident. He was fully conscious, and initial assessments suggest no negligence on his part. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: 2 Dead as Lorry Rams Into Stationary Bus on NH-40 Near Perayipalli Mitta In Allagadda.

The deceased passengers have been identified as Brij Mohan Prasad, Arjun Kumar Gupta and Raj Gupta. An investigation into the exact cause of the accident is currently underway. Further details are awaited. Meanwhile in in Allagadda, Andhra Pradesh, a lorry rammed into a private bus on NH-40 near Perayipalli Mitta, killing two people and leaving eight people injured. According to police, 33 passengers were travelling in a bus from Hyderabad to Puducherry when the accident occurred. Horrific Accident Caught on Camera in Haldwani: Bikers Thrown Into Air After Head-On Collision With Speeding Car in Uttarakhand, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Police immediately reached the spot after receiving information and launched rescue operations. In the accident, two passengers, identified as Badrinath and Haritha, died on the spot. Eight others sustained severe injuries, and a few are reported to be in critical condition. Those in critical condition were shifted to Nandyal Government Hospital via 108 emergency services. The remaining seriously injured were taken to the Allagadda Government Hospital for treatment.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)