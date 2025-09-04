New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Amidst Punjab dealing with severe floods, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced the appointment of one gazetted officer for each village of the state for better communication between the administration and affected people.

In a post on social media X, the CM wrote that with the appointment of the gazetted officer, the people of the villages would be able to share their problems, and prompt and appropriate solutions could be provided.

Also Read | DRDO's DMRL Transfers Advanced Technology to Industry Partners To Make Missile Sensor Shields.

https://x.com/BhagwantMann/status/1963547369800413461

"To ensure direct communication between the administration and the people of the flood-affected villages of the state, we are appointing one gazetted officer for each village, so that those affected by the natural disaster can share all their problems with them, and prompt and appropriate solutions can be provided," the post read.

Also Read | Punjab Floods: Diljit Dosanjh Chooses To Speak in Hindi, Asks Help for State After Recent Deluge (Watch Video).

Heavy floods in Punjab have killed 37 people, as per the state government. Apart from that, a total of around 1,655 villages have been affected, with Gurdaspur being the most affected area, as 324 villages have been impacted by flooding, followed by Ferozpur (111), Amritsar (190), Hoshiarpur (121), Kapurthala (123) and Sangrur (107). As per the government, around 1,75,216 hectares of total cropland have been affected.

Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) President Saurabh Bharadwaj brought relief materials to the flood-affected Ajnala village, located in Amritsar.

While bringing relief materials, Bharadwaj said that its team is working hard and claimed that even common people are contributing by extending help.

"The team here is working very hard. Punjab AAP volunteers are working day and night. Whatever is possible is being done...I think even the common people are extending help. This is important because Punjab, Punjabis, and Sikhs have reached out and helped first in places anywhere in the world whenever it was needed," said Bhardwaj.

Earlier, Punjab Education Minister Harbhajan Singh also visited Ajnala and provided relief materials. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)