Chandigarh, Jun 28 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Wednesday directed officials to make concerted efforts to promote tourism in the 'kandi' areas of the state.

He chaired a meeting of the Punjab Infrastructure Development Board (PIDB) here, said an official release.

Also Read | NEET Aspirant From Uttar Pradesh Aaditya Seth Dies by Suicide in Kota.

Mann said the state government is making strenuous efforts for developing areas around the Ranjit Sagar dam, Shahpur Kandi dam, and 'kandi' (sub-mountain) areas of Hoshiarpur district.

These areas can be developed as ideal tourist destinations for attracting tourists from across the globe, said Mann, adding that there is a huge potential for developing these areas as a tourist destinations for which all-out efforts will be made.

Also Read | Chandrayaan-3 Launch Scheduled for July 13, Say Officials.

He said due to the “negligence” of the successive state governments, these areas have been hitherto ignored. The untapped potential of tourism in these areas should be harnessed for attracting tourists to these places with immense natural beauty.

He asked the officers to prepare a detailed blueprint for the development of the entire region so that the tourism sector in the state gets a fillip.

Mann said the state government has already a water adventure tourism policy for the promotion of water sports which too can be implemented in the 'kandi' areas.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)