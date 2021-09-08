Chandigarh, Sep 8 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will be donning a chef's hat for a dinner he will be hosting for the Tokyo Olympic medal winners from the state and gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on Wednesday.

The dinner will be hosted at Singh's farmhouse at Siswan in Mohali.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Lay Foundation of UP University Named After Jat Icon Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh in Aligarh on September 14.

"From Patiala cuisine to pulao, lamb, chicken, aloo & Zarda rice, CM @capt_amarinder will prepare each of these delicacies himself to keep his promise to Punjab Olympic medal winners (& Neeraj Chopra) at the dinner he's hosting for them tomorrow!" the CM's media advisor, Raveen Thukral, said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Singh had promised to cook for the Olympic medal winners during a felicitation ceremony for them last month.

Also Read | Union Cabinet Led by PM Narendra Modi to Meet at 11 AM Today to Discuss MSP on Farm Produce Amid Farmers’ Protest.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)