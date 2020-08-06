Chandigarh, Aug 6 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will visit Tarn Taran on Friday to meet families of the victims of spurious liquor tragedy which has claimed 113 lives so far.

Singh will be accompanied by Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta and his Chief Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar.

Also Read | Beirut Blast: No Indian Among Dead, Awaiting Lebanon's Assessment Report to Decide Aid, Says MEA.

“Punjab CM @capt_amarinder will visit Tarn Taran to meet families of victims of #HoochTragedy tomorrow morning. He will be accompanied by @INCPunjab chief @sunilkjakhar, @DGPPunjabPolice Dinkar Gupta & CPSCM Suresh Kumar,” tweeted Raveen Thukral, the media advisor to the CM.

The Chief Minister has been facing flak from the Opposition as well as two Congress MPs Partap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo for not meeting the families of victims of the hooch tragedy.

Also Read | JEE Main And NEET 2020 Exam Update: 11 Students Move Supreme Court Seeking Cancellation of Entrance Exams Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases.

As many as 113 people died in the hooch tragedy with the maximum 84 fatalities occurring in Tarn Taran, followed by 15 in Amritsar and 14 in Batala.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)