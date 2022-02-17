New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Hitting out at Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi over his "UP, Bihar ke bhaiya" remark, Biju Janta Dal (BJD) Rajya Sabha MP Prasanna Acharya on Thursday said that as per the Indian Constitution, people born in any state can work in any other state and they have the right to settle anywhere in the country.

He further stated that the Punjab Chief Minister's statement is not in line with the Constitution of India's provisions.

Speaking to ANI, Acharya said, "Prime Minister is absolutely right. India is one nation. People born in any state can work in any other state. There is no restriction. The country runs on Constitution and the Constitution gives the right to every citizen of India to settle anywhere in the country. It is surprising how can a chief minister make such a statement."

The BJD leader said the Constitution does not prohibit the people of one state to work, run a business or settle in any other state.

"I do not think that statement given by Punjab chief minister fits the Indian tradition and the provision of the Constitution," Acharya added.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Channi had purportedly appealed to the people of Punjab to stop people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar from coming to the state.

"Do not let UP, Bihar ke bhaiya enter Punjab," said the Chief Minister during a roadshow with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Following this, BJP and Aam Admi Party (AAP) criticized Chief Minister Channi and Congress. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also reacted to Channi's statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at the Congress over Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's 'UP, Bihar ke bhaiya' remark and said that the party always pits people of one region against another.

Addressing an election rally in Punjab's Abohar, Prime Minister Modi said, "Congress always pits the people of a region against another. Congress CM gave a statement yesterday that received claps from a member of the family in Delhi. Who are they insulting by such statements? There is not one village here where people from UP-Bihar do not toil."

"Where was Guru Govind Singh born? In Patna Sahib, in Bihar. Will you remove Guru Govind Singh from Punjab? People of such divisive mentality should not be allowed to rule Punjab even for one moment. Only yesterday we observed Sant Ravidas Jayanti. Where was he born? In Uttar Pradesh, in Varanasi. Will you remove Sant Ravidas from Punjab?" PM Modi added. (ANI)

