Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], September 1 (ANI): Congress MP from Punjab's Gurdaspur, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing grave concern over the devastating floods in the border districts of Gurdaspur and Pathankot, and has demanded an immediate central relief package.

He stated that this calamity has engulfed 1,018 villages of Punjab, destroyed over 3 lakh acres of crops, and claimed 23 human lives along with numerous dairy and domestic animals. Countless houses, valuables, agricultural equipment, and machinery have been wiped out in the floods.

Randhawa highlighted that the tragic scenes of destruction in his Lok Sabha constituency demand the urgent attention of the Centre. The breach of floodgates at Madhopur Headworks, coupled with excessive inflow in the Ravi, Ujjh, and Naumani rivers, has completely damaged the fragile border protection lines in both districts. The colonial-era gates at Madhopur Headworks were unable to withstand the heavy pressure of the water, exacerbating the disaster.

To prevent such calamities in the future, Randhawa stressed that this crucial infrastructure must be reconstructed with a new design, modern standards, and electromechanical gates. He further urged that pending projects related to sub-rivers and drains, such as Ujjh, Jalali, and Basantar, must be completed without delay so that the border regions and the people can remain safe. He also emphasised that, similar to Pakistan's measures, India must strengthen its river-border defence lines with concrete and modern technology.

He added that pending river-related projects on the Jammu and Himachal side must also be completed immediately. During this year's floods, several villages located right on the banks of the Ravi, opposite Pakistan, were cut off due to the lack of bridges and roads. Construction of such vital infrastructure requires urgent attention.

Randhawa pointed out that the majority population of his border constituency lives in villages, dependent on farming and small trades. Their crops, homes, livestock, machinery, vehicles, household items, roads, and bridges have been destroyed. Hence, compensation should not be restricted under the rigid NDMA norms but should be provided fully and unconditionally, based on actual damage. He also suggested that the Border Roads Organisation should be roped in for rebuilding the damaged bridges and roads of the constituency.

Regarding the surviving crops, Randhawa demanded that the Food Corporation of India adopt a farmer-friendly approach during procurement. Instead of harassing farmers over the issue of moisture content, FCI must show leniency.

He further noted that the role of Irrigation Department Principal Secretary Krishan Kumar is being widely seen as suspicious and anti-Punjab during these floods. A fair and independent probe into his role is necessary. (ANI)

