Khatima, September 1: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday informed that red alert and orange alert have been issued across the entire state as many places have been struck by cloudburst and rain, and the state government was making efforts to provide relief to all the victims and assisting the agencies to work on it. Speaking to reporters, CM Dhami said, "At this time, a red alert and orange alert have been issued across the entire state. A disaster has struck the entire Uttarakhand at present. Every district in Uttarakhand has been affected by the disaster. There is calamity at Dharali. In Rudraprayag, many places have been hit by the disaster. In Uttarkashi, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar, many places are waterlogged. A cloudburst has occurred in Dehri's Ghansali region also."

He further said that the state government is monitoring the situation. "At such a time, it is the duty of our government and all our public representatives to stand together with the disaster-affected people and encourage the agencies that are working at this time. Our effort will be to provide all possible assistance to each and every disaster victim. Those who are staying in relief camps are being provided with food, medicines, clothes, milk for children. I am monitoring it myself," he added. Uttarakhand CM Inspects Nanak Sagar Dam in Nanakmatta, Udham Singh Nagar Amid Heavy Rain.

Uttarakhand Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman, while exclusively speaking to ANI, said, "A red and orange alert has been issued for all districts in Uttarakhand for the next 3 days." The secretary stated that owing to heavy rains, waterlogging is a problem being faced in the plains, for which complete preparations have already been made. On Sunday, CM Pushkar Dhami said, "Some of our districts are in red alert and some districts are in orange alert... The next 24 to 48 hours are crucial, and we all need to keep a close watch. Our entire district administration, NDRF, SDRF, all departments are on alert... We are also monitoring the Nanak Sagar Dam. It is flowing 5 feet below the danger level...," CM Dhami said on Sunday. Uttarakhand Weather Forecast: State Emergency Centre Urges Vigilance in Dehradun, Uttarkashi, and Bageshwar Amid IMD’s Red Alert for Heavy Rainfall.

Additionally, the CM has directed district-level officers to remain on round-the-clock alert, in view of the red and orange warnings issued by the Meteorological Department for most districts over the next few days. Chairing a meeting with senior officials, CM Dhami said that the state continues to face challenges due to excessive rainfall, and the coming few days are going to be more difficult. He directed all the officers to take appropriate steps to ensure the safety of ordinary citizens. Special vigilance should be exercised on the routes due to the risk of landslides, and all precautionary measures should be taken in anticipation of waterlogging in the plains.

