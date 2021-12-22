New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Punjab Congrees screening committee meeting for forthcoming assembly elections has started here in Delhi on Wednesday.

Chairman of the Punjab screening committee Ajay Maken, members Sunil Jakhar, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi are present in the meeting, which is underway.

Meanwhile, Punjab assembly polls are scheduled to be held in early 2022.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The SAD could manage to win only 15 seats while the BJP secured three seats. (ANI)

