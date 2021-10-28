New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Amidst the political turmoil in Punjab, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday in the national capital.

As per sources, in the crucial meeting at Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi, Congress discussed the upcoming strategy for the Punjab election.

The meeting came after former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced that he will form a new political party that will field candidates on all 117 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections in 2022.

Apart from Channi and Gandhi, Congress organization general secretary KC Venugopal, Punjab in-charge Harish Chaudhary were also present in this meeting.

Meanwhile, Congress Punjab In-charge Harish Chaudhary met Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi yesterday at 10 Janpath. (ANI)

