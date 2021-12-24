Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 24 (ANI): The Congress Screening Committee for Punjab will meet at around 8 pm on Friday at 15 Gurdwara Rakab Ganj road to finalise the 117 candidates for the Punjab elections.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will be present at the meeting.

The committee will be chaired by Ajay Maken.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

