Faridkot (Punjab) [India], August 10 (ANI): Faridkot Court on Wednesday sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to a two-days Police remand in connection with Rs 50 Lakhs extortion from a cloth merchant in Punjab's Kotkapura.

The Faridkot Police had brought him from Moga and sought his remand in connection with the matter.

He was earlier sent to the ten-day police remand of Moga Police in an attempt to a murder case on August 1. Bishnoi is accused of the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Moga, Gulneet Singh Khurana, had said that Bishnoi was brought for questioning in an attempt to murder case filed in December 2021 in which the police had arrested a sharpshooter from Bishnoi's gang Monu Dagar.

The Moga police claimed that on directions of Bishnoi, Canada-based Goldy Brar sent two shooters Jodhajit Singh and Monu Dagar to kill Jatinder Kumar Neela.

On December 1, 2021, Dagar and Jodha from Amritsar arrived on a bike, armed with two Zigana eagle pistols and opened fire at Sunil Dhamija and his son Pratham Dhamija after mistaking Sunil for his brother Jatinder Neela.

An FIR was lodged under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC, sections 54, 59, 25 (arms manufacture, sale, repair, etc) of the Arms Act and section 22 (contravention in relation to psychotropic substances) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Moga city police station.

Dagar, who belongs to Sonipat in Haryana, was a wanted criminal and also an accused in Moose Wala's murder case.

Punjab police, earlier, claimed in their filed petition that Lawrence Bishnoi is a key conspirator of singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Punjab Police further submitted that during the investigation of the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, the confessional statements of the arrested accused were recorded wherein it was clearly pointed out that Lawrence Bishnoi had tasked the co-accused to carry out the planned killing of Sidhu Moose Wala.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.

Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections. (ANI)

