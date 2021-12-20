Hoshiarpur/Ferozepur, Dec 20 (PTI) Farmers on Monday blocked rail tracks at several places in Punjab, demanding complete loan waiver and compensation to families whose members died during the course of the stir against the Centre's farm laws.

They also demanded the cancellation of police cases registered against farmers who protested the laws.

Also Read | Bengaluru Civic Agency Makes COVID-19 Test Mandatory in Private Hospitals for SARI and ILI Patients.

The train movement was affected in the state due to their “rail roko” agitation, which started under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Horror: 21-Year-Old Married Woman Gangraped By School Friend, His Two Accomplices In Indore; Case Registered.

According to railway officials, over 55 trains were affected following the protest by farmers at Ferozepur, Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Hoshiarpur.

They said 27 trains were cancelled, 11 were short-terminated while 17 were halted.

The cancelled trains included the Amritsar-Jaynagar Saryu Yamuna Express (14650), Amritsar-Nanded Superfast (12422), Amritsar-Chandigarh Intercity Express (12412), Amritsar-Howrah Express ( 13006), Amritsar-Mumbai Golden Temple Express ( 12904), Amritsar-Darbhanga Jannayak Express ( 15212) and Amritsar-Dehradun Express ( 14632).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)