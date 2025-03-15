Amritsar (Punjab)[India] March 15 (ANI): After a grenade was lobbed at Thakurdwara Temple in Khandwala, Amritsar, last night, a Forensics Team carried out an investigation collecting samples from the spot.

Two motorcycle-borne masked men were captured on CCTV footage lobbing an object, suspected to be an explosive, at the temple after 12 midnight.

Also Read | Eknath Shinde Wanted to Join Congress in Past, Claims Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut.

According to eyewitnesses, the two men were seen lobbing a suspicious object towards the temple. No injuries were reported, and police personnel rushed to the site and initiated an investigation into the incident.

Harvinder Singh Randhawa, a BJP member said, "Every community member is present here. Even though no life was lost, an atmosphere of terror is being created in Amritsar. We all have come together and taken this decision because they have attacked our temple, we have given an ultimatum of 72 hours, if they do not do it then we will shut down the whole city."

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employee To Get Minimum 5 Promotion During Their Service Period? Check Latest Update.

Meanwhile, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla lashed out at the ruling Aam Aadmi party for what he called a "terrible law and order situation".

Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla said, "Ever since Aam Aadmi Party's government came to power, law and order situation has become terrible... All these grenade attacks have happened in a chained way, with some happening on police stations as well... Whereas, the police is busy with the protection of Arvind Kejriwal."

Punjab Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has said that two suspects have been identified behind the explosion outside Thakurdwara Temple in Amritsar's Khandwala area in the early hours on Saturday.

"There were some miscreants who hurled a grenade at a temple after midnight. There are no injuries or casualties... The situation is under control," minister Dhaliwal confirmed.

He added that two suspects had been identified and assured the public that authorities were taking swift action. "The police are taking action, they will be caught within a day," the minister said.

Amritsar Commissioner GPS Bhullar has suggested the involvement of Pakistan Intel agency ISI in the blast.

"We got information at 2 am and rushed to the spot right away. A forensic team was called... We checked the CCTV and spoke to the nearby people. The thing is that Pakistan's ISI lures our youth into creating disturbances in Punjab," Commissioner Bhullar said.

The police official said, "We will trace this case within days and take appropriate action." He also issued a stern warning to the youth, urging them not to ruin their lives. "I warn the youth not to ruin their lives... We will catch the culprits soon," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)