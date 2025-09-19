Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 19 (ANI): Punjab Finance Minister Advocate Harpal Singh Cheema on Friday reiterated the state government's firm commitment to resolving the long-standing constitutional demands and issues of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Backward Classes (BCs) employees and communities.

He assured that the Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann-led government is working actively to address these concerns.

Cheema gave this assurance during a meeting with the Joint Action Committee, which represents 27 SC and BC employees and social organisations across Punjab.

The meeting, held at Punjab Bhawan, focused on a wide range of key issues, including demands related to government employees, social justice, and constitutional rights.

The Finance Minister said that many of these matters have already been addressed by the Aam Aadmi Party government, while the remaining issues will be resolved with urgency.

"Our government is dedicated to ensuring social justice and equality for all citizens of Punjab. We recognise the constitutional significance of the demands raised during the meeting and are taking concrete steps to resolve them," he said.

Cheema added that the meeting with the Joint Action Committee was an important step in continuing dialogue with stakeholders to find effective and timely solutions.

The Joint Action Committee appreciated the government's willingness to engage in direct discussions and its commitment to resolving the concerns of SC and BC communities. Both sides agreed to continue working together to ensure the swift resolution of pending matters.

The 22-member Joint Action Committee included State Coordinator and Chairman of the Gazetted and Non-Gazetted SCBC Employees Welfare Federation Jasbir Singh Pal, Co-Coordinator and President of the BSNL Employees Welfare Association JE Harwinder Singh, Co-Coordinator and President of the Jabar Julam Virodhi Front Raj Singh Todarwal, President of the Ambedkar Mazdoor Chetna Manch Karnail Singh Neelowal; President of the Gazetted and Non-Gazetted SCBC Employees Welfare Federation Kulwinder Singh Bodal, President of Ambedkar Sabha Harjas Singh, President of SCBC Pensioners Welfare Association Balraj Kumar, and President of Sarkari Pensioners Association Sangrur Harwinder Singh Bhattal.

Chairman of National Labour Organisation Baldev Singh Bharti, President of MNREGA Workers Front Ajaib Singh Bathoi, President of All India Dr. Ambedkar Student Federation Preet Kanshi, President of Pensioners Association Kotkapura Manohar Lal were also present.

Furthermore, the Chairman of Brass Foundation Sunam Gurpreet Singh, President of National Labour Organisation Amarjit Singh Khatkar, Chairman of Jabr Julam Virodhi Front JE Bhan Singh Jassi, Chairman of Scheduled Castes Officers Association Naresh Kumar, and President of Scheduled Castes Officers Association Karamjit Singh were also present. (ANI)

