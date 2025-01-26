Ludhiana, Jan 26 (PTI) Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Union Territory Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Sunday emphasised the critical need to balance development with environmental preservation to ensure a healthy environment for future generations.

While presiding over the state-level Republic Day function in Ludhiana, the Governor pointed out that while the world is deliberating on addressing global warming, it simultaneously requires energy for development.

He highlighted that significant efforts are being made, both nationally and particularly in Punjab, to combat air pollution, water pollution, and solid waste.

He urged every individual to play a crucial role in saving the planet and stressed on the importance of making the rejuvenation of the 'Buddha Dariya' here a mass movement.

Regarding the drug menace, the governor said that the state government is making sincere efforts towards achieving a "Nasha Mukt Punjab" (drug-free Punjab) and has established a Support Services Unit at the headquarters of the Anti-narcotics Task Force.

This specialised unit focuses on analysing drug-related data, communications, financial transactions, and trafficking profiles, thereby significantly strengthening the force's capacity to combat the drug problem effectively.

Additionally, he mentioned that more than 1,500 village defense committees have been formed in six districts bordering Pakistan to enhance border security and reduce the smuggling of drugs and arms.

He underscored the importance of collective responsibility in promoting integrity and transparency in governance, urging citizens to actively support government efforts to create a corruption-free administration.

He also encouraged citizens to engage in nation-building activities.

On the occasion, the governor also paid tribute to the brave martyrs and freedom fighters whose sacrifices paved the way for India's independence.

Remembering martyrs, freedom fighters, and patriots, the governor acknowledged the immense contributions of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar as the architect of the Indian Constitution.

He further mentioned that figures like Ambedkar, Subhas Chandra Bose, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Dr Rajendra Prasad, and countless Indians played pivotal roles in the country's liberation from British imperialism.

The sacrifices of Bhagat Singh, Kartar Singh Sarabha, Madan Lal Dhingra, and numerous youths are a source of patriotism and nationalism for younger generations, he added.

Commending Punjab's contributions to the freedom struggle, Kataria noted the state's extraordinary spirit of valour.

He described Punjab as a land rich in patriotic movements, with a legacy of bravery rooted in the great sacrifices of the Sikh Gurus.

He also recalled the role of Punjab's farmers in the green revolution that made the country self-reliant in food security.

After inspecting the parade, the governor took the salute of the march past.

Students from various schools presented choreographies based on patriotic and cultural songs. Army jawans exhibited Kalaripayattu, an ancient martial art during the function.

The governor also honoured 105 individuals for their outstanding services in their respective fields.

