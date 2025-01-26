Panaji, January 26: The Goa government clarified on Sunday that paragliding operations across the state have been suspended, not banned, following the recent death of two individuals, including a female tourist from Maharashtra. Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte announced the suspension, stating it would remain in effect until operators comply with safety guidelines and permissions.

“There is misinformation that paragliding operations are banned. It is not banned but temporarily suspended while we review all permissions. As of now, paragliding is suspended; ‘bhivpachi garaz na’ (there’s no need to worry),” Khaunte assured. Himachal Pradesh: Tamil Nadu Tourist Dies After Paraglider Collides With Another Glider Mid-Air in Kullu, Pilot Severely Injured.

Acknowledging the risks associated with extreme sports like paragliding, Khaunte talked about the importance of strict compliance with safety regulations. He warned that activities would not resume unless operators demonstrated adherence to required permissions and guidelines. Goa Paragliding Death: Pune Tourist Shivani Dabale, Pilot Suman Nepali Killed in Paragliding Accident in Querim, Adventure Sports Owner Arrested for ‘Unauthorised’ Operations.

“We want paragliding and similar activities to be safe and secure. We will not compromise on safety. Illegal operations that risk lives will not be tolerated,” Khaunte added, while expressing condolences to the families affected by the recent tragedy.

The clarification followed remarks by MLA Michael Lobo, who opposed a complete ban on paragliding and instead advocated for stricter regulations to ensure safety.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to making Goa a safe and tourist-friendly destination, affirming that safety would remain a priority in regulating extreme sports activities in the state.

