Chandigarh, Jul 28 (PTI) Punjab government employees and pensioners will hold a protest in Patiala on Thursday in protest against the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission and take out a march to the Chief Minister's residence.

“A massive protest will be held at Dana Mandi in Patiala on Thursday,” said Sukhchain Khera, president of Punjab Civil Secretariat Staff Association on Wednesday.

Employees and pensioners from across the state will come to Patiala to participate in the protest which will be held under the banner of Punjab, UT Mulazam and Pensioners Sanjha Front, said Khera.

He further said the protesters would also take out a protest march towards Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's residence in Patiala.

The employees, who are against the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission, are objecting to the formula used in calculation of an increase in pay and decrease in allowances.

The state government had decided to implement a majority of the recommendations of the Commission with effect from January 1, 2016, a move that will benefit over five lakh serving and retired employees.

The implementation would entail 2.59 times increase in salaries and pensions over the previous pay commission recommendations, with an annual increment rate of three per cent.

“We are demanding the pay should be hiked by a multiple of 3.74,” said Khera.

“We are also demanding revival of the old pension scheme, regularisation of contractual employees and reduction in probation period for new employees,” he said.

CM Amarinder Singh had on Tuesday had appealed to the striking state government employees to call off their strike to prevent any further inconvenience to the general public.

He had assured them of all efforts to resolve their grievances in consultation with the departments concerned.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)