Chandigarh [India], April 25 (ANI): The Punjab government has suspended Surender Pal Singh Parmar, Chief Director of the Vigilance Bureau, SAS Nagar, citing grave misconduct and dereliction of duty.

Alongside Parmar, Swarandeep Singh, AIG Flying Squad, Vigilance Bureau, Punjab, and Harpreet Singh Mander, SSP, Vigilance Bureau, Jalandhar, have also been suspended on similar charges of grave misconduct and dereliction of duty, according to an official order from the Punjab government.

The detailed order related to Harpreet Singh Mander reads, "Harpreet Singh Mander, PPS, SSP, Vigilance Bureau, Jalandhar is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect under Rule 4(1) (a) of the Punjab Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 1970 for his grave misconduct and dereliction of duty.2. During suspension period his headquarter will be the office of Director General of Police, Punjab, Chandigarh and he will not leave it without the permission of the competent authority. During the suspension period, he will be entitled to subsistence allowance as permissible under the Rules."

Praveen Kumar Sinha, IPS (RR:1994), who is currently serving as ADGP, NRI, Punjab, SAS Nagar, and ADGP, Intelligence, Punjab, SAS Nagar, will now hold the additional role of Chief Director, Vigilance Bureau, Punjab, SAS Nagar.

He replaces Surinder Pal Singh Parmar, IPS (SPS:1997), who was suspended for misconduct. (ANI)

