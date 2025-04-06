Chandigarh, Apr 6 (PTI) Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Sunday said the state government will launch 'Sikhya Kranti' -- a 54-day education festival -- beginning April 7 wherein newly developed infrastructure projects worth Rs 2,000 crore in 12,000 government schools will be inaugurated.

Bains emphasized the government's commitment to creating an equitable and modern learning environment that empowers students to thrive in the modern times.

"The massive infrastructure development programme includes the construction and renovation of schools, the introduction of modern learning facilities," he added.

"This initiative is a testament to the state government's commitment to providing quality education for all children," the minister said in a statement here.

The government schools have been provided with all required basic amenities, including clean drinking water, high-speed WiFi connections, separate toilets for girl and boy students, desks and chairs, and boundary walls, he added.

Bains said Punjab is the first state to appoint campus managers and security guards in schools in addition to starting bus services for students.

Over 10,000 students are currently availing this facility.

The minister also highlighted that over Rs 200 crore is spent annually on the upkeep of government schools.

On the first day of the "Sikhya Kranti", Bains said various infrastructure development projects would be inaugurated in over 350 government schools by the Cabinet Ministers and other dignitaries.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, along with the party's state in-charge Manish Sisodia, will inaugurate a 'School of Eminence' at SBS Nagar.

Bains said 6,812 schools now have new or repaired boundary walls, covering nearly 1,000 kilometres, ensuring a safer learning environment.

As many as 5,399 new classrooms have been constructed to augment classroom facilities, he said adding, additionally, 2,976 toilets have been built in 2,934 schools, while 7,166 toilets have been repaired across 4,889 schools.

To support the students' learning needs, 1,16,901 dual desks, tables and chairs have been provided, ensuring that every student has a designated place to study.

The minister said 359 school playgrounds have been developed to promote physical activity.

As many as 2,261 smart classrooms have been equipped with Smart Interactive Panels in 1,886 schools, integrating technology into education for a more engaging learning experience, he added.

Bains further said 118 existing government senior secondary schools are being converted into 'Schools of Eminence' in the first phase, while 14 more have already been dedicated to the public.

These schools will be the centers of excellence, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to enable peer learning across institutions and enhance learning experiences of children through contemporary schooling practices in the world of school education, he added.

