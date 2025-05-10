New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to set up a "parali protection force" at district and block levels to prevent incidents of stubble burning.

In an order issued on Friday, the CAQM, which formulates air pollution control strategies for Delhi-NCR and the adjoining areas, asked authorities to map all farms in villages in these states to determine the most suitable methods for managing paddy stubble.

These methods include crop diversification, in-situ management and its use as fodder.

Stubble burning in these states is among the main reasons for air pollution in Delhi-NCR region.

The CAQM asked the states to constitute a "dedicated 'Parali Protection Force' at the district/block level".

This force will include police officers, agricultural officers, and other officials who will monitor and prevent the burning of paddy straw.

There will also be intensified patrolling, particularly during late evening hours when farmers may attempt to evade satellite monitoring.

Farmers found burning stubble will face penalties, with "Red Entries" in farm records and imposition of environmental compensation, it said.

A dedicated nodal officer should be assigned to groups of 50 farmers in each district for effective monitoring and assistance, the CAQM said.

The states have also been asked to conduct a comprehensive review of the available crop residue management (CRM) machines and discard any outdated or non-functional equipment.

The CAQM said a fresh gap analysis must be carried out and plans for the procurement of new machines must be in place by August 2025.

It instructed these states to provide rent-free machines to small and marginal farmers through custom hiring centres.

Authorities have also been asked to establish adequate storage facilities for paddy straw bales, including identifying government or Panchayat land for storage.

The CAQM has emphasised the need for a district-level supply chain for paddy straw, ensuring its collection, storage and use for various applications, such as bioenergy production and composting.

It said a robust online platform will also be set up to monitor the generation and use of paddy residue in real time, enhancing transparency and coordination.

