Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], August 13 (ANI): The Jalandhar Commissionerate Police has dismantled a multi-layered narcotics and arms smuggling network, arresting five people and seizing 1.5 kg of heroin and seven illegal weapons.

Punjab Police DGP, in a post on X, said, "In a major breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking and illegal arms, Jalandhar Commissionerate Police busts a multi-layered narcotics-arms smuggling network. Five persons apprehended and recovers a total of 1.5 Kg heroin and seven weapons from their possession. The arrests have dealt a major blow to drug-arms smugglers in the region, preventing further distribution of narcotics and curbing illegal arms circulation. @PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to eliminating the drug menace and keeping Punjab safe."

Earlier on Tuesday, Counter-Intelligence, Jalandhar, in a joint operation with SBS Nagar Police, busted a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror network allegedly run by foreign-based handlers Mannu Agwan, Gopi Nawashehria and Zeeshan Akhtar, on the directions of Pakistan-based BKI operative Harwinder Rinda.

Police said the network was backed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Five operatives were arrested from Tonk and Jaipur districts of Rajasthan, preventing planned attacks.

According to police, the module had recently planned an attack on a liquor store in SBS Nagar and had been tasked to attempt more attacks on Independence Day. The accused were receiving instructions from Zeeshan Akhtar and BKI mastermind Mannu Agwan, who is working in close coordination with Harwinder Rinda.

During the operation, one suspect was injured in an exchange of fire while being taken for recovery. Police said he opened fire on them and was injured in retaliatory action. He is being treated at Civil Hospital, SBS Nagar.

An FIR has been registered at PS City Nawashehar, SBS Nagar, under relevant sections of the BNS and the Explosive Substances Act. Police recovered one 86P hand grenade, one .30 bore pistol, two live cartridges, and two empty shells of .30 bore during the operation.

Punjab Police said it remains committed to neutralising terror networks and ensuring peace and public safety in the state. (ANI)

