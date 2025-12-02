Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 2 (ANI): Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (India), Punjab Chapter, is all set to organise a symbolic two-hour Rail Roko (rail blockade) on 5 December 2025 from 1 pm to 3 pm at 26 locations across 19 districts.

This protest is being held to demand the cancellation of the draft Electricity Amendment Bill 2025, the removal of prepaid meters and the reinstatement of old meters, opposition to the forcible sale of public properties by the Bhagwant Mann government, and to address other issues.

The rail movement will be halted at various locations across 19 districts, including: Amritsar, Delhi-Amritsar main railway line at Devidas Pura and Majitha stations; Gurdaspur, Amritsar-Jammu & Kashmir railway line at Batala Railway Station, Gurdaspur Railway Station, and Dera Baba Nanak Railway Station; Pathankot, Parmanand Crossing; Tarn Taran: Tarn Taran Railway Station.

Other districts to be affected with protest include Ferozepur, Basti Tankanwale, Mallanwala, and Talwandi Bhai; Kapurthala, Near Dadwindi (Sultanpur Lodhi); Jalandhar, Jalandhar Cantt; Hoshiarpur, Tanda (Jammu & Kashmir and Jalandhar rail route) and Bhungala Railway Station; Patiala, Shambu and Bara (Nabha); Sangrur, Sunam Shaheed Udham Singh Wala; Fazilka, Fazilka Railway Station; Moga, Moga Railway Station; Bathinda, Rampura Railway Station; Muktsar, Malout and Muktsar; Malerkotla, Ahmedgarh; Mansa, Mansa Railway Station; Ludhiana, Sahnewal Railway Station; Faridkot, Faridkot Railway Station and Ropar, Ropar Railway Station.

These locations will be affected due to the protest, impacting rail services.

The passengers will face a disruption to their journey during the two hours (1 pm to 3 pm) of the protest demanding the cancellation of the draft Electricity Amendment Bill 2025 on December 5, and are advised to plan their trip accordingly. (ANI)

