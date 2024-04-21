Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 21 (ANI): A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his pregnant wife and later setting her body on fire in Punjab's Amritsar, police said on Saturday.

The accused Sukhdev Singh a labourer from Bule Nangal village near Beas allegedly tied his wife, Pinki (23) who was pregnant with twins, to a cot before setting her on fire.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

The deceased identified as 23-year-old Pinki was six months pregnant.

According to Beas station house officer (SHO) Gurwinder Singh, the incident took place on Friday. "The couple, according to locals had been married around 3 years ago used to have frequent arguments. On Friday too they had a heated arguments after which Sukhdev set his wife on fire."

The accused was arrested late on Saturday and produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody for two days, said SHO Gurwinder Singh.

A case has been registered and investigation is on, officials said. (ANI)

