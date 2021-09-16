Jalalabad (Punjab) [India], September 16 (ANI): A biker in Punjab's Jalalabad district got critically injured after a blast in his bike's fuel tank on Wednesday night, police informed.

Police said that the boy was 22-year-old and was coming from his relative's home when the accident took place.

Also Read | Festive Season 2021: Assam Govt Issues COVID-19 Guidelines for Upcoming Durga Puja, Lakshmi Puja, Kali Puja and Diwali; Check Details Here.

Immediately after the accident, the injured was admitted to the hospital.

"Locals informed that his cousin brother was also there on a different bike with him. But, suddenly after the accident, he disappeared and his bike was left on the spot in poor condition," police added.

Also Read | Guwahati Grenade Blast Case: NIA Files Charge-Sheet Against 5 ULFA-I Terrorists.

However, the forensic team will investigate the incident and will reveal the actual cause behind the accident, police added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)