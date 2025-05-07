Chandigarh [India], May 7 (ANI): Punjab AAP president and state minister Aman Arora on Wednesday said that the Indian Army and the people of the country gave a befitting reply to the brutal killing of 26 people at Pahalgam, referring to the recent strikes under Operation Sindoor.

Speaking on the state's preparedness, he said, "All precautions have been taken considering the border that Punjab shares with Pakistan. The Punjab Police is prepared as a second line of defence. Border districts are kept on high alert."

He further added, "Public gatherings and events have been cancelled to prioritise public safety. The Punjab government is thoroughly following the advisory issued by the Indian government."

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched a strike at the terror hideouts deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir under 'Operation Sindoor' on Wednesday morning.

The targeted military action against nine anti-India terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was carried out in retaliation for the terror attack in Phalgam.

In New Delhi, while briefing the media on Wednesday about Operation Sindoor, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that it was essential to bring the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack to justice.

In its statement, the Ministry of Defence stated, "A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed."

The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was constantly monitoring Operation Sindoor throughout the night, sources confirmed to ANI.

The Indian forces selected the locations to target top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in India. (ANI)

