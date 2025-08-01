SAS Nagar (Punjab) [India], August 1 (ANI): Taking urgent cognisance of disturbing reports of children and families begging near the Dera Bassi flyover, Punjab Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Dr Baljit Kaur on Friday directed immediate rescue and rehabilitation efforts.

According to reports, the children and their families were living in unsafe, unhygienic open spaces, raising serious concerns about their vulnerability to exploitation.

Calling the situation deeply distressing, Kaur emphasised that ensuring the safety and dignity of these children is the government's top priority.

The Minister has ordered officials of the Social Security, Women and Child Development Department, Child Protection Units, and the district administration to initiate a special rescue operation. She stressed that all rescued children must be provided with shelter, food, medical care, and education without delay.

She further instructed district authorities across Punjab to launch similar operations and treat child begging cases with utmost seriousness under the "Project JEEVANJYOT - 2: Save the Childhood" initiative. The campaign aims to ensure that no child in the state is forced into begging.

Kaur also warned of strict legal action against individuals or groups exploiting children for begging. She called for coordinated efforts involving the police, municipal bodies, health, and education departments to enable holistic rehabilitation.

Urging public support, the Minister appealed to citizens to report incidents of child begging or trafficking by calling the Child Helpline at 1098. She reaffirmed the state government's commitment, under Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's leadership, to secure a safe and dignified future for every child in Punjab. (ANI)

