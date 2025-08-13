Mohali (Punjab) [India], August 13 (ANI): Punjab Public Works Minister S Harbhajan Singh ETO has inspected the Departmental Quality Control Cell, Provincial Division, Construction Division, Horticulture Sub-Division Mohali offices at the PWD complex located in the Industrial Area of SAS Nagar, Mohali.

During this inspection on Tuesday, the PWD Minister reviewed the performance of these offices and instructed the employees to attend the office on time and complete the government work in a time-bound manner. He instructed to provide correct and accurate information about the problems sent by the common citizens on the grievance portal, according to an official release

During this inspection, the Cabinet Minister highly appreciated the departmental performance of female employees and instructed the departmental officers to give due appreciation to these employees.

He also instructed all the officers/employees of the Public Works Department to complete the work in a quality and timely manner.

During this, the Cabinet Minister was also informed about the difficulties faced by the employees during government work, which the Cabinet Minister assured to redressal of the problem soon. During the inspection, Engineer in Chief Gagandeep Singh, Superintending Engineers RP Singh, Anil Kumar Sharma, Executive Engineers Vivek Dureja and Shivpreet Singh, along with the officers of the department, were also present.

Earlier on August 12, the Minister who also holds the Power Ministry portfolio appealed to employees of Powercom, also known as the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), currently on strike, to call off their agitation and return to work immediately in the larger public interest, especially amid peak summer demand for electricity.

Highlighting the critical need for uninterrupted power supply to households, agriculture, and industries, the Minister cautioned that prolonged strikes could cause severe hardship to millions of consumers. He assured the workforce that the state government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, had acted with sincerity and urgency to address their concerns.

"The government assures that the supply will remain uninterrupted and that consumers will not face any inconvenience," Singh told ANI.

Providing details of recent developments, Harbhajan Singh said that a high-level meeting was held on August 10 at Punjab Bhawan between the PSPCL administration and representatives of the Powercom Employees' Joint Forum and Bijli Mulazam Ekta Manch. The meeting, jointly chaired by him and Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, resulted in the PSPCL administration agreeing to accept almost all key demands put forth by the employees. (ANI)

