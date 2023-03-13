Chandigarh, March 13: AAP MLA Harjot Singh Bains will tie the knot with IPS officer Jyoti Yadav later this month, party sources said. The couple got engaged recently, they said.

Bains, a first-time legislator from the Anandpur Sahib constituency in Rupnagar district, is currently the education minister in Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's government. Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan congratulated Bains and Yadav, who are "going to start a new journey of their lives in (the) coming days". Punjab Budget 2023: Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema Presents Rs 1.96-Lakh-Crore Budget; Agriculture, Education, Health Key Focus Areas.

An advocate by profession, 32-year-old Bains hails from Gambhirpur village in Anandpur Sahib. In the 2017 elections, he contested unsuccessfully from the Sahnewal constituency. Bains had earlier led the AAP's youth wing in the state.

He completed his BA LLB (Hons) from Panjab University in Chandigarh in 2014. He also earned a certificate in International Human Rights Law from the London School of Economics in 2018. Yadav, a Punjab-cadre IPS officer, is currently posted as superintendent of police in Mansa district.

Hailing from Gurugram in Haryana, Yadav hogged the limelight last year after a public argument with AAP MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, who accused the IPS officer of conducting a search operation in her assembly area without informing her.

Yadav, who was then the assistant commissioner of police in Ludhiana, had told the Ludhiana South MLA that she was directed to conduct the search operation against anti-social elements by the police commissioner. Budget 2023-24 Presents Blueprint of New, Progressive, Prosperous Punjab": CM Bhagwant Mann.

Since the AAP stormed to power in Punjab last year, Mann has tied the knot with Gurpreet Kaur. AAP MLAs Narinder Kaur Bharaj and Narinderpal Singh Sawana also got married during this time.

