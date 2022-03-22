Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 22 (ANI): Harjot Singh Bains who took charge as Punjab's Law and Tourism Minister on Tuesday said that he has also been allocated Mining department and it is the priority of his government to eradicate the mining mafia from the state.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Harjot Singh Bains took charge as Punjab's Mines and Geology, Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Jails, and Legal and Legislative Affairs Minister in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

The MLA believes that Punjab has entrusted the party with huge responsibilities by trusting the Delhi Chief Minister and the party convener Arvind Kejriwal and gave its mandate to choose Bhagwant Singh Mann as Chief Minister.

Believing that he has been assigned with the most important portfolios of Law, Tourism, Mining, and Jails, Bains put forth his plans in the related departments.

"Since mining mafia has been very prominent in the state, we are here to eradicate the mafia with 101 per cent honesty," Bains told ANI.

"I will bring the new mining policy on the table within 3 months which would only be focused upon saving the exchequer of the state which will be used to boost the development of Punjab", he added.

For expanding tourism in the state, the minister opened up his plans by highlighting the cultural heritage and village activities that would attract tourists.

"Assumed Charge of my Office. I know I have a lot on my shoulder. But I am student of Arvind Kejriwal school of Politics and minister of @BhagwantMann government, I ensure 100% Honesty and 101% Dedication. I will give my best to Punjab," Bains tweeted as soon as he took the charge.

In February, Arvind Kejriwal had promised the state a fair investigation into the case of illegal sand mining in Punjab alleging the former CM Charanjit Singh Channi of giving a clean chit to himself by holding an investigation without the First Information Report (FIR).

Addressing a press conference in Amritsar on February 13, Kejriwal said, "Channi Sahab did an investigation on himself and gave himself a clean chit without getting an FIR investigated. When Bhagwant Mann will become CM, he will do a fair investigation on sand mining. When Channi's nephew has taken his name in front of ED that all this money belongs to Channi then why ED has not arrested Channi Sahib yet?" (ANI)

