Chandigarh [India], May 24 (ANI): Punjab's Anti-Corruption Branch on Tuesday arrested Punjab Minister Vijay Singla following corruption allegations against him.

Before his arrest, he was sacked by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann from the cabinet.

According to Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Singla was demanding 1 per cent commission from officials for contracts. The CMO said that concrete evidence was found against Singla.

"For the second time in the history of the country, a Chief Minister took strict action directly against his minister," claimed the Punjab CM Office in a statement.

Earlier, in the year 2015, the Delhi Chief Minister had sacked one of his ministers in a corruption case, added the Punjab CMO.

"People have formed the government of Aam Aadmi Party with great expectations, and it is our duty to live up to that expectation," said Mann

He further said that as long as "mother India has sons like Arvind Kejriwal and soldiers like Bhagwant Mann, the great war against corruption will continue".

"Arvind Kejriwal had made a promise that we would uproot corruption. There is no place for 1 per cent corruption," he said. (ANI)

