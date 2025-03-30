Chandigarh [India], March 30 (ANI): Advocate Maninderjit Singh Bedi on Sunday assumed charge as the Advocate General of Punjab at the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Punjab Government appointed Bedi as the Advocate General earlier in the day following the resignation of Advocate Gurminder Singh.

Bedi was previously serving as the Additional Advocate General of Punjab. A law graduate from Punjabi University, Patiala, Mr. Bedi has also previously held the position of Administrator General and Official Trustee of the Government of Punjab, according to a statement from Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab

Upon taking charge, Bedi expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann for entrusting him with this important responsibility. He affirmed his commitment to serve the position with dedication, saying that his priority would be to effectively represent the state in legal matters to protect Punjab's rights and interests.

With this appointment, Bedi will be the 4th AG of Punjab in three years of AAP government. (ANI)

