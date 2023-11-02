Kapurthala, Nov 2 (PTI) A Non-Resident Indian (NRI) was arrested from the Delhi airport by the Punjab Police on Thursday for allegedly killing his wife at a village here, a senior official said.

Sukhdev Singh allegedly killed his wife Harpreet Kaur by hitting her head on the floor of a room in his house at Sandhu Chatha village in Kapurthala district on October 31, police said. He had returned from Italy on October 30.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vatsala Gupta said Singh was arrested from the Delhi airport when he was fleeing the country after allegedly killing his wife.

They got married in 2007 and a few months ago, she went to Italy but returned soon, Gupta said and added that they used to accuse each other of infidelity.

The SSP said the accused had come to India with the intention of murdering his wife.

