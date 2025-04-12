Bathinda (Punjab) [India], April 12 (ANI): Following the launch of Operation Satark in various locations in Punjab, which aims to curb drug trafficking and enhance security coordination with the central forces, a senior police official stated that operations were being planned to ensure the safety of the public.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amneet Kondal, while speaking to ANI, said, "Operation Satark has been launched in Punjab across Punjab on the directions of Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav...The operations have been planned to ensure the safety of the public...Police personnel have been deployed at Bathinda Junction railway station...We will be conducting a search operation at the Bathinda Junction railway station..."

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Saturday conducted late-night inspections at multiple locations across the state as part of Operation Satark, which aims to curb drug trafficking and enhance security coordination with Central forces.

During his visit to the Chheharta police station in Amritsar, DGP Yadav said that senior officers have been directed to carry out intensive checks statewide.

"Senior officials are conducting checks across the state. Pakistan is continuously moving to breach the peace of the state, and we are working continuously to prevent them from succeeding in their plans," he told reporters.

Yadav further added, "Our team is alert against fighting the drugs issue in the state. Our efforts are to keep the state safe and secure. We are also installing CCTV cameras, to monitor things more closely.

"In a show of inter-agency coordination, the DGP was seen inspecting police posts near the Attari border, jointly with officials from the Border Security Force (BSF)."We are here with the BSF officers. We are undertaking our duties jointly. We are taking several steps together to maintain peace in the area. We have conducted this operation jointly in Jalandhar and Amritsar," he added. (ANI)

